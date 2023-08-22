Rupee depreciation continues vs dollar

ISLAMABAD - Pakistani rupee on Monday witnessed Rs1.36 devaluation against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 297.13 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 295.77. However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs 305 and Rs 308 respectively. The price of the Euro increased by Rs 1.85 to close at Rs 323.45 against the last day’s closing of Rs 321.60, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). The Japanese Yen went up by 01 paisa and closed at Rs 2.04, whereas an increase of Rs 2.11 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs 378.16 as compared to the last closing of Rs 376.05. The exchange rate of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal increased by 37 paisas each to close at Rs 80.89 and Rs 79.22 respectively.