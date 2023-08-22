 Russian strikes kill 8 fighters in Syria’s rebel-held northwest 

BEIRUT - At least eight fighters were killed in Russian air strikes early Monday targeting a rebel base in Syria’s northwest, a war monitor said. “Russian warplanes carried out air strikes on the western outskirts of Idlib city, targeting a military base belonging to Hayat Tahrir al- Sham (HTS)... killing at least eight fighters,” said Rami Abdel Rahman, who heads the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights. Several other fighters were wounded in the strikes, with some in critical condition, said the Britain-based monitor, which relies on a wide network of sources inside Syria.