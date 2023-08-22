 Russian strikes kill 8 fighters in Syria’s rebel-held northwest 

BEIRUT - At least eight fighters were killed in Russian air strikes early Mon­day targeting a rebel base in Syria’s northwest, a war moni­tor said. “Russian warplanes carried out air strikes on the western outskirts of Idlib city, targeting a military base belonging to Hayat Tahrir al- Sham (HTS)... killing at least eight fighters,” said Rami Abdel Rahman, who heads the Syr­ian Observatory for Human Rights. Several other fighters were wounded in the strikes, with some in critical condition, said the Britain-based moni­tor, which relies on a wide net­work of sources inside Syria.