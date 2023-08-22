SC to hear petition on Jaranwala incident

ISLAMABAD - Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial on Monday fixed for hearing a petition related to the tragic incident in Faisalabad district’s Jaranwala where at least 19 churches were torched by a violent mob over blasphemy allegations on August 16.
The bench will be headed by CJP Bandial himself and comprised Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Shahid Wahid. The apex court has also issued notices to the relevant parties on the matter. It is to be mentioned here that more than 80 Christian homes and 19 churches were vandalised when thousands rampaged through a Christian neighbourhood in Jaranwala last week. Terror and panic gripped the town for hours as the mob equipped with batons, push carts and patrol cans stormed the neighbourhood, ransacking homes and vandalising places of worship while chanting slogans of a right-wing party.