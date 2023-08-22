SC to hear petition on Jaranwala incident

ISLAMABAD - Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial on Monday fixed for hearing a petition related to the trag­ic incident in Faisalabad district’s Ja­ranwala where at least 19 churches were torched by a violent mob over blasphemy allegations on August 16.

The bench will be headed by CJP Bandial himself and comprised Jus­tice Athar Minallah and Justice Sha­hid Wahid. The apex court has also issued notices to the relevant parties on the matter. It is to be men­tioned here that more than 80 Christian homes and 19 churches were vandalised when thou­sands rampaged through a Christian neighbour­hood in Jaranwala last week. Terror and pan­ic gripped the town for hours as the mob equipped with batons, push carts and patrol cans stormed the neigh­bourhood, ransacking homes and vandalising places of worship while chanting slogans of a right-wing party.