SC to take up Imran petition on gifts case tomorrow

ISLAMABAD - A three-member bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial will take up Pakistan Tehreek-e-In­saf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s peti­tion challenging the Is­lamabad High Court’s (IHC) decision on the Toshakhana case to­morrow.

Apart from CJP Bandi­al, the bench will com­prise Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi and Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail.

They will hear the plea filed by the PTI chairman on August 5 challenging the IHC’s decision that declared the sessions court’s maintainability ver­dict in the Toshakha­na case against the PTI chief “void”. IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq gave the court’s rul­ing on eight petitions of the PTI chairman af­ter arguments by both parties — which were completed.

The court, howev­er, rejected the former prime minister’s re­quest to transfer the case to another court and said that Addition­al Sessions Judge Hu­mayun Dilawar would hear the case.

On October 21, 2022, the Election Commis­sion of Pakistan (ECP) maintained that the former prime minister made “false statements and incorrect declara­tions” about the gifts and disqualified him under Article 63(1)(p) of the Constitution. Sub­sequently, the election watchdog moved the ses­sions court to the feder­al capital. It sought crim­inal proceedings against the PTI chief for alleged­ly misleading the ECP re­garding gifts received from foreign dignitaries while he was in office.