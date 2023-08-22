SC to take up Imran petition on gifts case tomorrow

ISLAMABAD - A three-member bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial will take up Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s petition challenging the Islamabad High Court’s (IHC) decision on the Toshakhana case tomorrow.
Apart from CJP Bandial, the bench will comprise Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi and Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail.
They will hear the plea filed by the PTI chairman on August 5 challenging the IHC’s decision that declared the sessions court’s maintainability verdict in the Toshakhana case against the PTI chief “void”. IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq gave the court’s ruling on eight petitions of the PTI chairman after arguments by both parties — which were completed.
The court, however, rejected the former prime minister’s request to transfer the case to another court and said that Additional Sessions Judge Humayun Dilawar would hear the case.
On October 21, 2022, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) maintained that the former prime minister made “false statements and incorrect declarations” about the gifts and disqualified him under Article 63(1)(p) of the Constitution. Subsequently, the election watchdog moved the sessions court to the federal capital. It sought criminal proceedings against the PTI chief for allegedly misleading the ECP regarding gifts received from foreign dignitaries while he was in office.