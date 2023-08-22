SCBA condemns arrest of HR activist Imaan Mazari

ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court Bar As­sociation (SCBA) has con­demned the arrest of Imaan Mazari, a lawyer and a re­nowned human rights activist, saying that such arrests are in direct contradiction to the fundamental rights enshrined in the Constitution.

In this regard, Secretary SCBA Muqtedir Akhtar Shab­bir in a statement issued on Monday said that the Bar stands with the rule of law, supremacy of the Constitu­tion and independence of the institutions and in doing so. He stated that the Associa­tion views Imaan Mazari’s ar­rest with grave concern, add­ing such arrests are not only in clear violation of rule of law and all principles of fairness and justice.

He said that the SCBA also expressed concern over the order passed by Anti-Terror­ism Court (ATC), granting three-day physical remand of Imaan Mazar. He said that there was nothing to recover from her beyond her own statement, therefore, the order of the ATC not only violates our jurisprudence but also raises ques­tions about the legitimacy of the so-called charges under which she has been arrested. It is crucial that legal proceed­ings are conducted in a transparent and just manner, upholding the principles of justice and human rights.

Shabbir remarked that the manner in which she has been arrested and sub­jected to detention followed by the three-day remand is utterly unlawful.

Earlier in the day, the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) granted the police three-day physical remand of Imaan Mazari Advocate and former MNA Ali Wazir in a case pertaining to a controversial speech. The two accused were produced before ATC Judge Abul Hassnat Zulker­nain by the police. At the outset of the hearing, Imaan Mazari’s lawyer Zainab Janjua argued that the police had regis­tered two cases against one incident.