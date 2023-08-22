Tuesday, August 22, 2023
Schools reopen across Punjab after summer vacation

Staff Reporter
August 22, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE  -   All public and private schools on Monday resumed educa­tional activities after long summer vacation across the Punjab. The students were overjoyed after meet­ing their classmates after a long time in the schools. Some students were seen saddened after the expiry of long summer vacation as the fun days were gone. The strength of students was low in the schools on the very first day after vacation. All the schools remained closed across the Punjab from June 6 to August 20 due to sum­mer vacation.

