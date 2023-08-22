Schools reopen across Punjab after vacation

LAHORE - All public and private schools on Monday resumed educational activities after long summer vacation across the Punjab.

The students were overjoyed after meeting their classmates after a long time in the schools. Some students were seen saddened after the expiry of long summer vacation as the fun days were gone.

The strength of students was low in the schools on the very first day after vacation. All the schools remained closed across the Punjab from June 6 to August 20 due to summer vacation.