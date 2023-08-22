Six arrested over multiple cases of rape, murder

Attock-Police have arrested five individuals accused of raping a teenage girl at different times in the village of Makhad, within the jurisdiction of Injra police station. Khial Mehmood, the father of the victim, informed the police that he was a labourer and a permanent resident of Kohat, currently residing in a rented house in Makhad Sharif. He further informed the police that he had a thirteen-year-old daughter, two sons, and his wife was completely blind. His daughter informed him that five individuals had raped her at different times over the last four months.

Based on the information provided by Khial Mehmood, the police have booked Mushtaq, Mudassar, and Mukhtar, all residents of Makhad, as well as Sheraz from Kalabagh and Shafaullah from Kohat. The victim girl is now in the custody of the police and has been sent to the Rural Health Center in Chhab for a medical examination. According to sources, the police have taken prompt action and have arrested three of the accused: Mushtaq, Mudassar, and Mukhtiar, while two other accused individuals are still at large and will be apprehended soon.

In another incident, a man fatally shot his elder sister over a matrimonial issue in the jurisdiction of Injra police station.

The police have registered an FIR and arrested the accused, along with the weapon. Naureen Akhtar informed the police that her brother, Muhammad Faisal, had used a 12-gauge shotgun to kill his elder sister, Naseem Akhtar.

Naureen Akhtar further explained to the police that Faisal had taken this extreme step because he believed that Naseem Akhtar was obstructing the solemnization of his marriage.