SMBR, Lahore Bar Association discuss e-registration

LAHORE - Senior Member Board of Revenue (SMBR) Nabil Javed and Lahore Bar Association (LBA) delegation led by its President Rana Intizar Hussain discussed in details the matters pertaining to e-registration and legal collaboration, here on Monday. Prominent figures from legal fraternity, Director General of Punjab Land Record Authority (PLRA), Lahore’s Deputy Commissioner and other relevant officers attended the meeting. PLRA Director General briefed the LBA delegation about the innovative e-registration initiative. The LBA President lauded this transformative project terming it a stride towards digitalization, which would modernize the legal landscape. SMBR Nabil Javed assured the LBA of addressing the concerns raised by legal community, and recognizing their pivotal role in society.