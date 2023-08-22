SMBR, Lahore Bar Association discuss e-registration

LAHORE - Senior Member Board of Revenue (SMBR) Nabil Javed and La­hore Bar Association (LBA) delegation led by its Presi­dent Rana Intizar Hussain dis­cussed in details the matters pertaining to e-registration and legal collaboration, here on Monday. Prominent figures from legal fraternity, Direc­tor General of Punjab Land Record Authority (PLRA), La­hore’s Deputy Commissioner and other relevant officers attended the meeting. PLRA Director General briefed the LBA delegation about the in­novative e-registration ini­tiative. The LBA President lauded this transformative project terming it a stride to­wards digitalization, which would modernize the legal landscape. SMBR Nabil Javed assured the LBA of addressing the concerns raised by legal community, and recognizing their pivotal role in society.