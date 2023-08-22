Social activist demands social protection for ‘senior citizens’

ISLAMABAD - A social activist called for the protection of the legal rights of ‘senior citizens’ and urged all stakeholders in society to pay more attention to highlighting the contributions of senior citizens to improve their quality of life. Faisal Edhi, a renowned social activist, spoke to a private news channel on ‘Senior Citizens’ Day and emphasized the love that parents and their children share, noting that it cannot be replaced by any other bond. He highlighted that every year, August 21 is observed as World Senior Citizen’s Day. This celebration was first proclaimed by the General Assembly of the United Nations on December 14, 1990.

He stated that this day provides an opportunity to recognize the contributions of elderly citizens who are often excluded or marginalized from participating in society as well as mainstream discourse. In response to a aquestion, he mentioned that we also need to remove the barriers that prevent older people from fully enjoying their human rights. He added that senior citizens should have access to facilities such as museums, parks, and libraries free of charge.