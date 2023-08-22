Tuesday, August 22, 2023
Special court remands Qureshi to FIA in cipher case

Monitoring Desk
August 22, 2023
ISLAMABAD  -  A special court in Islamabad yester­day granted four-day physical remand of PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi to Federal Investigation Agen­cy (FIA) in the in a cipher case.

Qureshi, who was arrested on Sat­urday last by the FIA, was present­ed before the special court on Mon­day for the hearing of a cipher case registered under the same act. Judge Abual Hasnat, an anti-terrorism court (ATC) judge, conducted the hearing on the case reg­istered against Qureshi under the Official Secrets Act. At the outset of the hearing, the FIA prose­cutor sought Qureshi’s 13-day physical remand for the recovery of the alleged missing cipher while his counsel Shoaib Shaheen opposed the FIA’s plea. After hear­ing the arguments, the court reserved the ver­dict on the FIA’s plea. Af­ter a while, the judge an­nounced the reserved verdict and ordered the FIA officials to present Qureshi before the court on August 25. Earlier, Judge Hasnat ordered expelling unauthorised people from the court­room, prior to the start of the in-camera hearing.

