Special court remands Qureshi to FIA in cipher case

ISLAMABAD - A special court in Islamabad yesterday granted four-day physical remand of PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi to Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in the in a cipher case.
Qureshi, who was arrested on Saturday last by the FIA, was presented before the special court on Monday for the hearing of a cipher case registered under the same act. Judge Abual Hasnat, an anti-terrorism court (ATC) judge, conducted the hearing on the case registered against Qureshi under the Official Secrets Act. At the outset of the hearing, the FIA prosecutor sought Qureshi’s 13-day physical remand for the recovery of the alleged missing cipher while his counsel Shoaib Shaheen opposed the FIA’s plea. After hearing the arguments, the court reserved the verdict on the FIA’s plea. After a while, the judge announced the reserved verdict and ordered the FIA officials to present Qureshi before the court on August 25. Earlier, Judge Hasnat ordered expelling unauthorised people from the courtroom, prior to the start of the in-camera hearing.