Tuesday, August 22, 2023
Trials for SAFF U-19 Football Championship get underway today 

OUR STAFF REPORT
August 22, 2023
Sports

LAHORE - The journey towards the SAFF U-19 Football Championship com­mences today (Tuesday) as the trials for the prestigious event kick-off in Lahore. With an initialselection of 60 players, the final roster will be meticu­lously crafted through a rigor­ous three-day trial process, set in motion under the watchful guidance of coach Mohsin Al Hasan at a local school venue. Beyond assessing player skills, the selection process will also keenly evaluate their fitness levels. The championship, scheduled from September 21 to 30, 2023, will grace the grounds of Kathmandu, Nepal. The draw has placed Pakistan in Group “A” alongside Mal­dives and Nepal, while Group “B” features India, Bhutan, and Bangladesh.

Tags:

