PESHAWAR - The ulema and mashaik from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Monday strongly condemned the Jaranwala tragedy and termed it a conspiracy to defame Islam.

In a joint press conference here, Chief Khatib Maulana Tayyab Qureshi expressed condolences with the affected families and demanded strict action against the culprits.

He said that no one could be allowed to interfere in matters of religion and as per the Constitution of the country, the minorities were fully protected and secured in Pakistan.