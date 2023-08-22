Vaccination statistics scrutiny completed in 12 districts

LAHORE - Punjab Caretaker Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Dr Jamal Nasir said on Monday that scrutiny of sta­tistics related to vaccination of children had been completed in 12 districts of the province.According to official sources here, quality assessment work of statistics of vaccination of children had been carried out after two years with the support of the World Health Organisation. Dr Nasir Jamal said that vaccinators, who pro­vided wrong statistics about vaccination, would not be forgiven. He said that parents should fulfill their responsibil­ity and do not register particu­lars of their children without ensuring vaccination of chil­dren. The caretaker minister said that children below two years of age were admin­istered vaccine against 12 deadly diseases. He said that experts teams had conducted analysis of immunization in Lahore, Rawalpindi, Faisala­bad, Gujranwala, Multan, Ka­sur, Okara, Jhang, Sargodha, Sialkot, Bahawalnagar and Muzaffargarh districts. Col­lecting statistics would help highlight flaws in vaccination process, reviewing require­ments and improving data collection process, he added.