Tuesday, August 22, 2023
WASA to disconnect illegal connections

Our Staff Reporter
August 22, 2023
FAISALABAD  -  The Water & Sanitation Agency (WASA) has announced disconnecting all illegal water supply and sewerage connec­tions in its east and west zones.

A spokesman said here on Monday that Managing Director WASA Aamir Aziz had constituted special squads for east and west zones which would take necessary steps for detecting illegal connections in addition to detaching them on priority basis. In first steps, their illegal water supply and sewerage connections would be detached and in next phase heavy fines would imposed on the accused, he added.

A spokesman said that Assistant Di­rector Irfan Younus was appointed to East Area whereas Sub Engineer Ali Hasan would supervise the campaign in West Area. 

The special squads were given a clear task of disconnect 20 illegally connection on daily basis and in this connection, no negligence, lethargy or delinquency would be tolerated, he added.

Our Staff Reporter

