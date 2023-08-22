Woman among two killed in road accident

SARGODHA - A woman and her four-year-old grand­son were killed while two others sustained injuries in an accident in jurisdic­tion of Phularwan police station here on Monday. According to the police, Nadeem with Iqbal, Kau­sar Bibi and Sufiyan on a bike were going to Sar­godha city when a reck­lessly driven car hit it. Resultantly, Kausar Bibi and Sufiyan died on the spot while Nadeem and Iqbal received injuries. Rescue 112 team and police reached the spot and shifted the injured to anearby hospital. Police registered a case against the car driver and start­ed investigation.