Woman dies from ‘wrong injection’ in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD - A woman allegedly died after being injected with wrong injection during delivery at a private hospital here on Monday. According to details, Rukhsana Bibi w/o Muhammad Parvez was shifted to Usama Hospital at Islampura area of Faisalabad for delivery. The doctor on duty injected the lady with wrong injection which resulted in her instant death. The heirs started protest after the incident and doctor liable for injecting wrong injection disappeared from the scene. The Saddar Police took the body of Ruskhsana into custody, shifted it to hospital for postmortem and after registering a case into the incident started an investigation.