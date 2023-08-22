Tuesday, August 22, 2023
Woman dies from ‘wrong injection’ in Faisalabad

Staff Reporter
August 22, 2023
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

FAISALABAD   -   A woman al­legedly died after being injected with wrong injec­tion during delivery at a private hospital here on Monday. According to de­tails, Rukhsana Bibi w/o Muhammad Parvez was shifted to Usama Hospital at Islampura area of Fais­alabad for delivery. The doctor on duty injected the lady with wrong injec­tion which resulted in her instant death. The heirs started protest after the incident and doctor liable for injecting wrong injec­tion disappeared from the scene. The Saddar Police took the body of Ruskh­sana into custody, shifted it to hospital for postmor­tem and after registering a case into the incident started an investigation.

Staff Reporter

