Woman dies from ‘wrong injection’ in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD - A woman al­legedly died after being injected with wrong injec­tion during delivery at a private hospital here on Monday. According to de­tails, Rukhsana Bibi w/o Muhammad Parvez was shifted to Usama Hospital at Islampura area of Fais­alabad for delivery. The doctor on duty injected the lady with wrong injec­tion which resulted in her instant death. The heirs started protest after the incident and doctor liable for injecting wrong injec­tion disappeared from the scene. The Saddar Police took the body of Ruskh­sana into custody, shifted it to hospital for postmor­tem and after registering a case into the incident started an investigation.