Zaka Ashraf meets Pakistan team in Hambantota

LAHORE - Chairman PCB Man­agement Commit­tee, Zaka Ashraf, had a meeting with the Pakistan men’s cricket team before their first One-Day International against Afghanistan in Hambantota.

According to information re­ceived here, Zaka addressed the team, stating, “I have great hope that with your efforts and hard work, Pakistan will win the Asia Cup. After securing victory, I am sure you will carry this mo­mentum and confidence in the World Cup, bringing the World Cup trophy back home.”

“This team under our great captain [Babar Azam] is per­forming really well. He has a talented team, and they are all performing in their respec­tive roles. We have world-class batters and bowlers on the side. We have a good combi­nation, and I don’t find any reason why we should not win this trophy.”

He also stated that former cricketers from Pakistan and around the world were back­ing Pakistan as favourites for the Asia Cup because of their current form. He further told the players, “All of you are capable enough to beat your opponents. We have won the World Cup before and secured the Asia Cup twice. There is no reason to believe we cannot do it again. Show your best performance on the field. Best wishes are with you.”