11 Policemen martyred in Rahim Yar Khan

At least 11 policemen were martyred and seven others injured in a brutal attack by dacoits on police mobile vehicles near the Machka police camp II in .

The attack occurred when one of the vehicles in the convoy broke down, leading to a sudden assault by the armed group.

The dacoits launched their attack with rocket launchers, followed by heavy gunfire. Several policemen were reported missing after the incident.

The injured officers have been transported to Sheikh Zayed Hospital in for treatment.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi condemned the attack, expressing deep sorrow over the loss of 11 police personnel. He paid tribute to the martyred officers and extended his heartfelt condolences to their families, while also praying for the swift recovery of the injured.