2024 World Robot Conference opens in Beijing

The 2024 World Robot Conference (WRC), themed ‘Co-Fostering New Quality Productive Forces for a Shared Intelligent Future’ opened at the Beiren Yichuang International Convention and Exhibition Centre in Beijing.



The event, which draws over 1,000 representatives from top robotics companies and research institutions worldwide, is a significant platform for showcasing cutting-edge technology and fostering international collaboration in the robotics industry.



This year’s conference highlights the intersection of innovation and collaboration as key drivers of progress in robotics and artificial intelligence. The event features several main forums and 26 specialized sessions, addressing topics such as AI integration, smart manufacturing, and industrial automation. These discussions will provide insights into the future of robotics and encourage partnerships that are essential for technological advancements, CEN reported on Thursday.





The World Robot Exhibition, a central attraction of the conference, showcases over 600 innovative products from 169 companies, including 27 humanoid robots. These exhibits reflect the rapid development of robotics technology and its growing influence across various industries. The Exhibition serves as a platform for businesses to connect, explore potential collaborations, and exchange ideas on the latest trends and innovations.



One of the most anticipated moments of the conference was the unveiling of the “World of Robots” pavilion. This initiative is more than just an exhibition space; it is designed to foster public understanding, inspire innovation, and support the growth of the robotics industry. Located in Yizhuang, Beijing, a rapidly emerging hub for robotics, the pavilion symbolizes Beijing’s commitment to becoming a global leader in this field.



Yizhuang, now the permanent home of the World Robot Conference, has quickly become a critical centre for robotics innovation. The region is home to over 100 companies focused on embodied intelligent robots, key components, and platform development. These companies are at the forefront of technological breakthroughs, contributing significantly to the global robotics landscape. The conference not only showcases these advancements but also encourages global collaboration, which is vital for sustaining innovation in the industry.



The 2024 WRC emphasizes the importance of collaboration between industry leaders, researchers, and policymakers. As the conference continues, it remains a vital forum for shaping the future of robotics and AI. By bringing together innovators from around the world, the event ensures that technological progress is driven by collective effort, leading to shared success and a smarter, more connected future.



