Thursday, August 22, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

9th Colour & Chem Expo to open on 24th

APP
August 22, 2024
Newspaper, Business

LAHORE   -  Pakistan’s leading and dedicated exhibition for dyes, chemicals, and allied sectors, the 9th Colour & Chem Expo is being organised from 24th August, 2024 at the Lahore International Expo Centre. The event will host more than 300 exhibitors representing the forefront of innovation in dyes, chemicals, and allied industries. Companies and their representatives from China, Malaysia, Turkey and Iran are also participating in the expo. Exhibition is being organized by the Event and Conference International, Rainbow Group and Punjab Dyes & Chemicals Merchants Association. The Colour & Chem Expo has earned a reputation as a leading platform for the dyes and chemicals sector in Pakistan, told Abdul Rahim Chughtai, Convenor exhibition in a statement issued here. He told that Rana Tanweer Hussain, Federal Minister for Industries, will inaugurate the event. Other guests include Altaf A. Ghaffar, Senior Vice President, Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), Muhammad Salahuddin, Secretary General, Pakistan China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry and many others. It is also a significant development that this year, Shi Xianping, Chairman China Dyestuffs Industry Association, is also joining the event, he further mentioned. Rashid Ul Haq, event organizer and Director, Event and Conference International shared that the 9th Colour & Chem Expo is poised to attract a substantial gathering of industry stakeholders, key professionals, policy influencers, top-tier business leaders, and decision-makers spanning a wide spectrum of sectors. Exhibition will conclude on 25th of August.

NEPRA allows KE to collect Rs5.76/unit FCA from consumers

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-08-22/Lahore/epaper_img_1724318101.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024