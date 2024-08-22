ACE Attock arrests District Public Prosecutor while taking bribe

Attock - Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) Attock has arrested District Public Prosecutor red handed while taking bribe. Case under the act has been registered against him and has been sent behind the bars. As per details, on a complaint, Judicial Magistrate Attock along with Incharge ACE Jahanzeb Khan raided a hotel in Attock City and arrested District Public Prosecutor Aqeel Awan while receiving Rs 90000 as bribe from Tahir Mehboob Khan r/o village Namal. Tahir Mehboob in his written complaint had informed Incharge ACE Attock that a case was registered against him on 8/10/2023. He by chance met Public Prosecutor and discussed the case. The prosecutor said that the case will be settled if his palms are greased. The prosecutor received Rs 510000 on different occasions but failed to settle his case. Tahir Mehboob stated that when he demanded back his money, the prosecutor said if Rs 300,000 were paid then the case in the court will be settled. Tahir Mehboob had requested that ACE must take action against the Public Prosecutor.