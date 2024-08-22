Thursday, August 22, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

ACE Attock arrests District Public Prosecutor while taking bribe

Muhammad Sabrin
August 22, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

Attock  -  Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) Attock has arrested District Public Prosecutor red handed while taking bribe. Case under the act has been registered against him and has been sent behind the bars. As per details, on a complaint, Judicial Magistrate Attock along with Incharge ACE Jahanzeb Khan raided a hotel in Attock City and arrested District Public Prosecutor Aqeel Awan while receiving Rs 90000 as bribe from Tahir Mehboob Khan r/o village Namal. Tahir Mehboob in his written complaint had informed Incharge ACE Attock that a case was registered against him on 8/10/2023. He by chance met Public Prosecutor and discussed the case. The prosecutor said that the case will be settled if his palms are greased. The prosecutor received Rs 510000 on different occasions but failed to settle his case. Tahir Mehboob stated that when he demanded back his money, the prosecutor said if Rs 300,000 were paid then the case in the court will be settled. Tahir Mehboob had requested that ACE must take action against the Public Prosecutor.

No religion endorses violence, says Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Tags:

Muhammad Sabrin

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-08-22/Lahore/epaper_img_1724318101.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024