Thursday, August 22, 2024
Arslan grieves over demise  of Raza Rabbani’s sister

APP
August 22, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

SUKKUR   -   Spokesperson to Sindh Government and Mayor Sukkur, Barrister Arslan Sheikh has expressed deep grief over the sad demise of the sister of former Chairman Senate and PPP central leader Mian Raza Rabbani. In a statement here on Wednesday said that the sudden death of the deceased is a great shock to Former Chairman Senate Mian Raza Rabbani and is an irreparable loss for the family. He prayed to Allah Almighty to grant the deceased high ranks in Janat-ul- Firdous and to bestow patience upon the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.

