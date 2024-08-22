ASI among 3 policemen suspended over corruption in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD - City Police Officer (CPO) Kamran Adil has suspended three policemen including an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) over abuse of power and corruption charges.

A police spokesperson said here on Wednesday that the police officials of Madina Town police station including ASI Qaim Din, Constable Amir Hussain and Constable Rizwan had allegedly implicated a citizen Dr Fahad in an illicit weapon holding case and detained his friend in illegal confinement. Later, they released the victims after receiving Rs200,000.

After receiving complaints of corruption and abuse of powers, the CPO Faisalabad took strict notice and suspended the ASI and both constables. Further departmental action was under progress, the spokesperson added.

Two dacoits killed in encounter: Police

Two alleged dacoits were killed while their two accomplices managed to escape from the scene after a police encounter in the area of Balochni police station.

A police spokesperson said here on Wednesday the police signaled four suspects riding on motorcycles near Chak Takiyan Wali Saim, but they opened fire on the police party.

The police returned the fire, and during the encounter, two outlaws were killed, whereas their two accomplices managed to escape from the scene. The killed criminals were identified as Atif alias Atti and Shoaib alias Shobi, who were wanted to the police in 28 and 14 cases of dacoity, robbery etc, respectively.

The police sent the bodies to mortuary while raids were being conducted to arrest the escapees, he added.

Over Rs8 lac fine imposed on profiteers

The price control magistrates arrested 37 retailers, sealed six shops and booked two others over violation of price control act during the last 24 hours.

Focal Person to Price Control Measures Riaz Hussain Anjum said here Wednesday that the price control magistrates imposed Rs814,500 fine on 74 profiteers.

They held 1,695 inspections in various markets and checked prices of fruits, vegetables, roti, chicken and other edible items and took action against 137 shopkeepers.

Sizing unit sealed

The environment protection agency sealed a sizing unit over violation of Punjab Environmental Protection rules here on Wednesday. Deputy Director Johar Abbas said here that the unit located in Faizabad area was also imposed a Rs100,000 fine.

He said that a zero tolerance policy is being adopted against those polluting the environment in the district.

2,457 out of 2,613 complaints redressed in two days

The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) redressed 2,457 out of 2,613 complaints, received in two days during 147 open courts across its region.

A FESCO spokesperson said here on Wednesday that on special directives of the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Muhammad Amir, all Sub-Divisional Officers (SDOs) arranged open courts from 11am to 1pm in their offices and received 2,613 complaints in last two days.

He said that there are 147 subdivisions across the FESCO region where 2,457 out of 2,613 complaints were redressed by issuing on-spot orders. These complaints were relating to over-billing, replacement of defective metres, non-supply of electricity, defect in transformers and delay in new electricity connections.

He said that 764 complaints were received in First Circle Faisalabad out of which 762 complaints were resolved whereas 688 out of 719 complaints were redressed in Second Circle Faisalabad.

Similarly, 207 complaints were received in Jhang Circle and 311 in Sargodha Circle. All these were redressed. In Mianwali Circle, 253 complaints were received out of which 243 were resolved, whereas 346 out of 359 complaints were redressed in Toba Tek Singh Circle, he added.