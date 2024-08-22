Atrocities against Palestiniians condemned

Lahore - President of the International Human Rights Movement (IHRM) Europe, Waqar Ahmed Bajwa has said that there is a line of mourning in every house of Palestine, while the rulers of Pakistan are celebrating the success of a spearman. What will we answer to ALLAH ALMIGHTY on the day of judgement. And why our ethics and humanity have died, he said. Do the Palestinians have no basic rights, who will stop the genocide of these poor people. Where are the people who raise voice of human rights in the West, why are the funerals of Palestinian infants hidden from their eyes, he added.

The fascism in Palestine, including Gaza and Yunus, has defeated Satanism. The conscience of protestors is alive who are raising voices for Palestine in different countries of the world including France and Europe.

He said that for the sake of humanity, the powerful forces must resist the external aggression and fascism instead of merely condemning the massacre of Palestinians, otherwise the tragedy of Gaza will become a tragedy for the entire humanity.

Despite all this, conscience of world is not silent but faint, he said.

He said that the criminal silence and indifference of the Muslim rulers has made two billion Muslims of the world bow their heads in shame.

If the United Nations has any power, it should guard the right of freedom of the Palestinians and save them from merciless massacre, he said.