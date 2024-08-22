BISP Chairperson highlights Nashonuma programme's role in tackling health challenges

Chairperson of the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), Rubina Khalid, emphasized the crucial role of the Benazir Nashonuma Programme in tackling health and nutrition issues among the underprivileged.

In a meeting with Sindh Health Minister Dr. Azra Fazal Pechuho in Karachi, she underscored the program's focus on improving the nutritional well-being of pregnant women and children under two years of age.

During her visit to the BISP office in Karachi, Chairperson Khalid instructed the development of a pilot project plan aimed at boosting the handicraft and artisan industries for women. She stated that the skill development program would empower deserving individuals to secure a livelihood in the future.