Thursday, August 22, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

BISP Chairperson highlights Nashonuma programme's role in tackling health challenges

BISP Chairperson highlights Nashonuma programme's role in tackling health challenges
Web Desk
10:02 AM | August 22, 2024
National

Chairperson of the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), Rubina Khalid, emphasized the crucial role of the Benazir Nashonuma Programme in tackling health and nutrition issues among the underprivileged.

In a meeting with Sindh Health Minister Dr. Azra Fazal Pechuho in Karachi, she underscored the program's focus on improving the nutritional well-being of pregnant women and children under two years of age.

During her visit to the BISP office in Karachi, Chairperson Khalid instructed the development of a pilot project plan aimed at boosting the handicraft and artisan industries for women. She stated that the skill development program would empower deserving individuals to secure a livelihood in the future.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-08-21/Lahore/epaper_img_1724227294.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024