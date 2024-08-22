Bosnia school shooting kills three workers: Police

SARAJEVO - Three employees were shot dead Wednesday at a high school in northwest Bosnia by a co-worker who then tried to kill himself, police said. The shooting occurred around 10:00 am (0800 GMT) in Sanski Most as teachers met to prepare the upcoming school year and no students were present, local media reported. The violence comes after high-profile mass shootings in other Balkan nations in recent years, including back-to-back attacks that rocked Serbia in 2023. “This man used a military firearm, an automatic rifle, to kill three school employees and tried to kill himself,” Adnan Beganovic, a police spokesman, told national radio.