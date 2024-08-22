Thursday, August 22, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Bosnia school shooting kills three workers: Police

NEWS WIRE
August 22, 2024
Newspaper, International

SARAJEVO  -   Three employees were shot dead Wednesday at a high school in northwest Bosnia by a co-worker who then tried to kill himself, police said. The shooting occurred around 10:00 am (0800 GMT) in Sanski Most as teachers met to prepare the upcoming school year and no students were present, local media reported. The violence comes after high-profile mass shootings in other Balkan nations in recent years, including back-to-back attacks that rocked Serbia in 2023. “This man used a military firearm, an automatic rifle, to kill three school employees and tried to kill himself,” Adnan Beganovic, a police spokesman, told national radio.

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-08-21/Lahore/epaper_img_1724227294.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024