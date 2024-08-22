Celebrating Accentedness

The fundamental human need to communicate has been highlighted by the global intermingling facilitated by the internet, enabling millions of speakers to interact effortlessly. Each speaker, regardless of their native language (L1), relies on the English language to fulfil this need. L1 interference results in a myriad of accents, each indicative of an untold story—a story of diversity, linguistic variation, social hierarchy, and sometimes discrimination. However, it is time to rewrite the narrative around the accentedness of non-native English speakers. It is time to celebrate accentedness as an emblem of linguistic richness and cultural diversity.

More importantly, it is time to debunk the myth of the desirability of a native accent. What does it mean to have an accent, and why does this term sometimes carry connotations of a lack of intelligence or learning capacity? Should non-native speakers strive to achieve a native-like accent? The very question reveals a deep-seated ignorance. Which native accent should non-native speakers aim for? British, American, Australian? Irish? Scottish? Native accents, with their dialectal variations, are mazes in which non-native speakers can easily become lost. It is time to view accents through a new lens, seeing them as manifestations of linguistic variation and cross-cultural exchange.

A recent academic review titled “An Essay on Investigating Factors Influencing Comprehensibility of World Englishes by Critically Evaluating Studies in the Domain” highlights factors influencing the comprehensibility and intelligibility of speech through a comprehensive literature review. The study, referencing Smith and Nelson’s seminal paper (1985) and subsequent scholarly research, reveals that comprehension between speakers—whether native or non-native—is not solely determined by the presence or absence of a native-like accent. Instead, it is the lack of familiarity with the non-native speaker’s accent that often poses a challenge.

The study’s findings have profound implications for our perceptions of accentedness and its role in communication. Instead of viewing accents as barriers to comprehension, they should be seen as invaluable reflections of linguistic heritage and windows into the cultures they represent. In a world of constant migration and movement, the accents of the diaspora reflect unique linguistic identities. The study underscores the importance of exposure to and familiarity with a variety of World Englishes in enhancing comprehension. This has significant implications for high-stakes standardized language proficiency tests like TOEFL and IELTS. Testers and raters can improve the comprehensibility of non-native speakers by becoming familiar with different dialects and accents. The study advocates for greater awareness of the linguistic variations in the accents of second language (L2) speakers among native speakers and raters.

However, the responsibility for ensuring comprehensibility in NS-NNS (native speaker-non-native speaker) communication does not rest solely with the native speakers. Non-native speakers must also work to correct speech segments that result in errors due to L1 interference. In education, teachers are encouraged to incorporate pronunciation into their curricula, focusing on segmental (vowels and consonants) and suprasegmental (prosody) aspects of phonology that affect speech comprehensibility and accentedness.

As we navigate the seas of global communication, where non-native speakers outnumber native speakers four to one, let us challenge the notion that accentedness is a flaw to be corrected. Instead, it should be seen as a testament to the richness of human expression and diversity. By celebrating accentedness, we honour diversity and pave the way for more inclusive and empathetic communication, dismantling linguistic and social hierarchies.

In the words of Maya Angelou, “We all should know that diversity makes for a rich tapestry, and we must understand that all the threads of the tapestry are equal in value no matter their colour.” Let us weave a tapestry of language that celebrates the beauty of diversity, with accentedness as its vibrant centrepiece.

Farhana Shahzad

The writer is a Teaching Fellow at Lahore University of Management Sciences and holds an MSc in Applied Linguistics from the University of Oxford.