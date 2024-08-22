Cost of Appeasement

If Pakistan is to break free from its cycle of division and discrimination, it must begin applying the law equally, regardless of the wealth or influence of the individuals involved.

Pakistan has witnessed this pattern repeatedly over the decades. Observers from across the country consistently warned the government that its policies were leading down a dangerous path, but these warnings went unheeded. Once again, we see the cost of this neglect. After one hardline religious political party was appeased, it only emboldened others to follow suit. For the longest time, Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) has monopolized religious outrage in the country, using it as a tool to commit atrocities against minorities, threaten the government, and even contribute to the downfall of governments through sheer pressure.

Instead of asserting its authority against those who misuse religion to challenge the state and impose their warped moralities, the government chose peace over justice. As a result, TLP gained popularity and legitimacy. Now, it’s hardly surprising that other parties are attempting the same tactics. The recent storming of the Red Zone by the Aalmi Majlis Tahaffuz-i-Nabuwat party and the ensuing unrest are direct consequences of these appeasement strategies. This party followed a familiar modus operandi: arming itself with weapons, gathering thousands of supporters, and inflaming their emotions to provoke a confrontation with the state. Their aim was to target the Supreme Court, either to force the Chief Justice to resign or to compel the government to remove him—both actions driven by misrepresented grievances that only resonate with the religious sensibilities of this particular group.

While it is commendable that the government and capital police have registered cases against all 6,000 protesters under various stringent charges, including terrorism, it remains to be seen how many will actually be convicted. Furthermore, if the government can effectively charge 6,000 protesters from one party, why can’t it do the same with another—one that is far more violent, deeply embedded in Pakistani society, and more likely to engage in vigilante acts of justice?