Cyberattack warning issued for govt officials in KP

Peshawar - The Home Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has issued an advisory warning government officials of potential cyberattacks on electronic devices under their use.

The advisory highlights the risk of cyberattacks through WhatsApp numbers and phishing emails targeting electronic devices and computers.

According to the advisory, cyber attackers are using various WhatsApp numbers and phishing emails to gain unauthorized access to electronic devices. These attackers are sending Remote Access Tools (RATs) in RAR format via WhatsApp, aiming to compromise government systems.

The provincial Home Department has advised all government officials to avoid downloading files from unknown sources, particularly from numbers listed in the advisory. The advisory has been circulated to the Senior Member Board of Revenue (SMBR), Inspector General of Police (IGP), secretaries, and divisional commissioners.

In addition, the registrar of the Peshawar High Court, the Inspector General of Prisons, and other institutional heads have been instructed to remain vigilant.

The advisory has also been shared with the Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister and the Principal Secretary to the Governor. The Home Department has urged all departmental officers to disseminate the advisory among their subordinates to ensure widespread awareness and caution.