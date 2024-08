LAHORE - The second day of the second four-day match between Pakistan Shaheens and Bangladesh ‘A’ was abandoned without a ball being bowled after the wet outfield at Islamabad Club kept the teams away from action. The umpires had undertaken three inspections throughout the day before drawing stumps after tea interval. The third day’s play is expected to begin at 9:45 am with the toss expected to take place at 9:15 am.