Directorate of I&I-Customs continues drive against smuggling

LAHORE - Directorate of Intelligence & Investigation-Customs, Lahore’s performance is an indication that Directorate is strictly following the policy of zero tolerance against smuggling and corruption, a statement issued by the Directorate said. In continuation of its drive against smuggling and corruption, the Directorate in recent activities (raids and interceptions) has seized huge amount of foreign origin smuggled goods including POL products, cigarettes, mobile plhones, electronics, NCP vehicles, tyres, fabric along with narcotics and other prohibited/banned items.

It said further recently, a disciplinary action against one official has been misrepresented despite the fact that action against him was taken strictly in accordance with law.

The Directorate wants to make it clear that such efforts will not undermine its objectives and it will continue its efforts against smuggling without compromising its performance and ethical principles and any delinquency on the part of staff will be taken strictly on merit, the statement concluded.