ECP asks political parties to submit accounts statements

ISLAMABAD - The Election Commission of Pakistan on Wednesday reminded all the heads of political parties to submit their consolidated statements of accounts. I terms of section 210 of the Elections Act, 2017 read with section 204 of the Act ibid and rule 159 & 160 of the Election Rules, 2017, the commission is equired to file with Election Commission their Consolidated Statement of Accounts on (Form-D) for financial year, 2023-24 ended on 30th June, 2024 on or before 29th August, 2024. It may be recalled that Section 210 of the Elections Act, 2017 provides that a Political Party shall, in such a manner as may be prescribed, submit to the Commission, within sixty days. The Consolidated Statement of Accounts to be submitted to the Election Commission complete in all respect and shall accompany by report of a Chartered Accountant with regard to the audit of accounts of a political party and a certificate signed by an office-bearer authorized by the party Head. The statement of accounts is to be submitted on Form-D as provided in the Elections Act, 2017. Printed Forms are available, free of cost, in the Election Commission Secretariat, Islamabad and in the offices of the Provincial Election Commissioners, Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan. Form-D / Proforma for source of funds are also available on ECP’s Website. The Form-D shall also accompany a legible copy of each of the bank statements for the period of 01.07.2023 to 30.06.2024 of the party, along with a bank reconciliation statement.