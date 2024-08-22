Thursday, August 22, 2024
ECP issues new list of 166 registered political parties

JAVAID UR RAHMAN
August 22, 2024
ISLAMABAD   -  The top election regulatory body yesterday released the new list of 166 registered country’s political parties, notifying the names of new presidents and chairmen of the political parties it has registered. According to the notification released by the electoral watchdog, the body has recognised the intra-party presidential polls conducted by the ruling party Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), updating former Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif’s name as the party’s new president. The commission has not updated the name of PTI chairman as yet, which claims to be the largest parliamentary political party in the National Assembly after the Supreme Court’s verdict to award reserved seats in its favour. The ECP recognised President Asif Ali Zardari’s name as the president of PPPP, while Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has been included as PPP’s chairman. In the new list, the commission recognised the religio-political party –Jammat-e-Islami [JI} intra-party elections with Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman Khan named as the party’s head. However, Mahmood Khan has been named as the chairman of PTI-Parliamentarian. Asfandyar Wali Khan’s name still exists as the president of the Awami National Party (ANP). The ECP, in the notification,   included Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) as registered political parties.

