Education Minister orders timely completion of projects of schools, buildings

HYDERABAD   -  Sindh Minister for Education and mineral development Syed Sardar Ali Shah presided over a meeting of education works department.

Secretary School education Zahid Ali Abbasi, Executive Engineers and other officers also attended the meeting. On the occasion, Provincial Minister was briefed about on-going different projects of education works. Minister directed to complete projects of Schools and other buildings at earliest.

Minister stressed the need for preparing effective strategy for rehabilitation of flood affected Schools and submits progress report on daily basis and share pictures of projects expedited through digitalized media. Minister directed to complete for preparing effective strategy for rehabilitation of flood.

