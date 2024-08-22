Thursday, August 22, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Eight more connections removed

APP
August 22, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

LODHRAN   -  The Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) continued its crackdown and disconnected eight more connections, including three domestic metres for using commercial purposes. Three connections from various parts of the city were disconnected and the company started action. In Kabirwala, two consumers were caught tampering with meters and their connections were also disconnected. Meanwhile, six consumers, who were supplying gas to more than one household, had to face removal of their extended connections.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-08-21/Lahore/epaper_img_1724227294.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024