Eight more connections removed

LODHRAN - The Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) continued its crackdown and disconnected eight more connections, including three domestic metres for using commercial purposes. Three connections from various parts of the city were disconnected and the company started action. In Kabirwala, two consumers were caught tampering with meters and their connections were also disconnected. Meanwhile, six consumers, who were supplying gas to more than one household, had to face removal of their extended connections.