FIA arrests Orya Maqbool Jan in Lahore

The Federal Investigation Authority (FIA) arrested well-known columnist and televangelist Orya Maqbool Jan on Thursday for alleged hate speech and making disrespectful remarks against state institutions.

According to reports, FIA officials conducted a raid at Orya's residence in DHA Phase 6, Lahore, leading to his arrest. A spokesperson for the FIA confirmed that Orya would be presented before the court, where they would seek his physical remand for the alleged offense.

It is important to note that Section 11 of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) specifically addresses hate speech, targeting individuals who create or share content through any digital medium that promotes or is likely to promote interfaith, sectarian, or racial hatred.

Section 11 applies to those who disseminate information—whether in text, audio, video, or other forms—with the intent or potential to incite animosity based on interfaith differences, sectarian divisions, or racial distinctions.

The core aspect of this offense is the promotion of hatred, which includes content designed to foster hostility, antagonism, or animosity between individuals or groups of different faiths, sects, or racial backgrounds.

The penalties for hate speech under PECA can include imprisonment for up to seven years, fines, or both. These penalties are meant to prevent the spread of hate speech, which can lead to societal discord, conflict, and tension.