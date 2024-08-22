Five injured in roof collapse in Lodhran

LODHRAN - Five people, including a woman, sustained injuries after the roof of a house caved in here on Wednesday. According to the Rescue 1122, repairing work of the roof was underway when it suddenly collapsed. As a result, five people, including a woman, sustained injuries. Upon information, the rescue teams reached the spot and started a rescue operation. The teams shifted three people to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Kahror Pacca. The injured were identified as Muhammad Abbas, Ali Hassan, Muhammad Rafiq, Muhammad Ahmad and Naseem Bibi.

Minor drowns in Bahashti Canal

A minor fell into a canal and downed while playing near Bahashti Bridge Multan Road Lodhran, here on Wednesday. According to Rescue officials, a two-year old minor, identified as Ali Hassan, son of Muhammad Alyas, of Basti Matma Lodhran, was playing near canal and suddenly slipped and fell into it and drowned. The local people fished out the body. The rescue team handed over the body to the family members after a medical checkup.