Former MNA Aliya Hamza acquitted in May 9 case by Gujranwala ATC

The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Gujranwala has acquitted former Member of the National Assembly (MNA) Aliya Hamza in a case related to the May 9 incidents. Despite neither Aliya Hamza nor her legal representatives appearing in court during the proceedings, the court ruled in her favor, clearing her of all charges.

Aliya Hamza was initially arrested by Gujranwala police following her release from Sargodha Jail. She had been accused of conspiring in the May 9 attacks and was named in a case registered at the Cantt Police Station.

The acquittal marks a significant development in the ongoing legal proceedings related to the May 9 incidents, where various individuals have faced charges of conspiracy and involvement in the attacks. The court's decision to acquit Aliya Hamza reflects the absence of sufficient evidence to support the allegations against her.