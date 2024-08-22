Four Pakistani fighters advance to finals of Asian MMA Championship

LAHORE - Four Pakistani fighters - three men and one woman - have advanced to the final stage of the Asian MMA Championship 2024. On Day 3 of the championship, which featured 38 matches, Pakistan’s Abdul Manan, Zeeshan Akbar, Shahab Ali, and Bano Butt secured their places in the finals. In the women’s Atomweight division, Bano Butt delivered a knockout victory against India’s Khushboo Nishad in the third round. Reflecting on her performance, Bano said: “I worked hard for the semi-final. Although my category was junior, I opted to compete in the senior’s category to challenge myself.” She expressed admiration for her Indian opponent, describing Khushboo as an ‘elder sister’ but emphasized the competitive nature of the sport. Bano is now focused on clinching the gold medal for Pakistan. In the men’s Lightweight division, Shahab Ali triumphed over Lebanon’s Fadi Jaber, while Abdul Manan secured a knockout victory against Abdulla Ismaeel in the Flyweight category. Zeeshan Akbar also made a significant impact by defeating Kutberdi Kurdutulov with a rare-neck choke to advance to the Bantamweight finals. The championship, being hosted in Pakistan for the first time, is also notable for the return of the Brave Combat Federation to the country after six years. The final round of the tournament, running from August 18 to 22, will feature 22 bouts across various divisions and will be broadcast live on A Sports and streamed on ARY ZAP. Pakistan will be represented by six fighters in the finals, including Eman Khan and Bushra Ahmed, who advanced on technical grounds. A total of 12 countries are competing, with over 180 fighters, 120 officials, and 120 technical staff participating in this prestigious event.