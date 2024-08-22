Thursday, August 22, 2024
Freelancer accused of fueling UK riots remanded in FIA custody

August 22, 2024
LAHORE   -   A local court on Wednesday handed over an accused, allegedly involved in spreading disinformation believed to have fueled riots in the United Kingdom, to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on a one-day physical remand. Earlier, the FIA Cyber Crime Wing produced the accused, Farhan Asif, before the judicial magistrate in the district courts. The investigation officer requested the court to grant a 14-day physical remand of the accused for investigation and recovery of items. However, the court granted a one-day physical remand of the accused and ordered his production on August 22, in addition to seeking a detailed report. The FIA Cyber Crime Wing had registered a case against Farhan Asif for inciting riots through fake news in the UK. The case was registered under Sections 9 and 10A of the PECA Act, based on a complaint filed by a technical assistant of the Cyber Crime Wing. Farhan Asif, who works as a freelancer for a news platform, is accused of disseminating false information on social media about the identity of the killers of three girls in the United Kingdom, which reportedly fueled the unrest.

PM directs ministries immediate switchover to E-office

