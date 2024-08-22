Gang of bike snatchers busted; three motorcycles, arms recovered

MIRPURKHAS - The Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) personnel busted a three-member gang of motorcycles snatcher and recovered three snatched motorcycles after an encounter here on Wednesday.

SSP Mirpurkhas Captain (Retd) Asad Ali Chowdhury informed that operation against bike snatchers was conducted under supervision of CIA in-charge Inayat Ali Zardari and SHO Mehmoodabad.

An exchange of fire took place between CIA personnel and bike snatchers after which three members of the bike snatcher gang including Larib from Al Para, Atif alias Musa from Shahi Bazar and Abdul Sattar Lashari Baloch from Walkurt, Mirpurkhas were arrested. Three snatched motorcycles, two pistols and five rounds were recovered from possession of the detainees.

One of the motorcycles recovered was reported stolen from a showroom in the A section police station of Tando Allahyar district on August 14. SSP Capt Retd Asad revealed that in addition to the motorcycle snatching, the arrested suspects are also involved in other theft and encounter cases with the police. Further investigation is ongoing. He commended the CIA in-charge, SHO and the entire team involved in the operation for their tireless efforts to apprehend the suspects and recover the stolen motorcycles.