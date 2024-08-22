Gold prices surge by Rs800, reaching record high of Rs261,800 per tola

The per tola price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs800 on Thursday, reaching a new high of Rs261,800, compared to Rs261,000 on the last trading day.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold rose by Rs686, bringing it to Rs224,451 from Rs223,765. The price of 10 grams of 22 karat gold also saw an increase, moving up to Rs205,747 from Rs205,118, according to the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association.

Meanwhile, the price of per tola and ten gram silver remained stable at Rs2,950 and Rs2,529.14, respectively.

In contrast, gold prices in the international market saw a slight decline, with the price per ounce dropping by $8, from $2,512 to $2,504, as reported by the Association.