Thursday, August 22, 2024
Govt announces public holiday on August 26 in Lahore

Web Desk
12:53 PM | August 22, 2024
Regional, Lahore

The Punjab government has declared a public holiday in Lahore district on Monday, August 26, 2024, in observance of the 981st Annual Urs of Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh (RA).

A notification was issued by the Services and General Administration Department (Welfare Wing) on Tuesday, confirming that the holiday will apply to all government offices in Lahore, except for the Punjab Civil Secretariat, its Attached Departments, and Regional Offices.

The three-day celebrations of Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh Ali Hajveri (RA) will take place from August 24-26, 2024. The Auqaf Department has allocated Rs. 13.5 million for arrangements, including langar for visitors and other events.

During a media briefing on Wednesday, the Auqaf Secretary outlined the Urs arrangements. The Urs will be inaugurated by Deputy Prime Minister Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar and will be held at the saint's shrine. Special security measures include the installation of 144 security cameras, a dedicated control room, and 18 LCD screens by the police department to ensure the safety of pilgrims.

PM directs ministries immediate switchover to E-office

Web Desk

