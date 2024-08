GUJRANWALA - An suspect has been arrested for selling narcotics in capsules under the cover of a herbal store in Gujranwala on Wednesday. The accused, identified as Haider Ali, was caught by Kotwali Police on Hafizabad Road. The Gujranwala Police officials said Haider Ali was filling capsules with various types of drugs and selling them as herbal products. The police said narcotics were recovered from the suspect’s possession, and a case has been registered against him.