Health reforms government’s top priority: Maj Gen (R) Azhar Kayani

Rawalpindi - CM’s Advisor on Health, Major General (Rtd) Azhar Mehmood Kayani on Wednesday said that health reforms in Punjab are the top priority of the government. He said that Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has a special focus on improving health facilities.

The advisor remarked this during his visit to Holy Family Hospital (HFH). He emphasized that CM’s vision is to provide quality health facilities to the people for which all resources must be utilized. He expressed satisfaction that after revamping and renovation, the hospital is fully functional. “The hospital is equipped with modern facilities where standard treatment facilities are available to the patients”, he added.

He observed that according to the CM’s vision, provision of free medicines is being ensured in the hospitals. The health advisor made a detailed visit to the hospital’s various departments including emergency, OT and OPD. He reviewed the provision of health facilities in the hospital. He met and inquired from the patients about the treatment facilities being provided in the hospital.

The advisor also checked the attendance of the staff, record of supply of medicines, cleanliness situation and other issues. He categorically inquired about the provision of free medicines to the patients. Medical Suprententdent HFH, Dr. Ejaz Butt briefed the advisor regarding treatment in the hospital and other issues.

Vice Chancellor Rawalpi di Medical University (RMU), Dr. Muhammad Umar informed the Health Advisor regarding the ongoing educational activities in RMU.

Gen (r) Azhar Kayani informed the hospital administration that the purpose of his visits to various hospitals in the city was to ensure the provision of quality healthcare facilities in accordance with the vision of CM Maryam Nawaz.

“I am reviewing the health facilities on the instructions of the Punjab Chief Minister”, he said. He directed the hospital administration to keep a box outside the ward for registering public complaints.

“There should be no complaints particularly on OPD, ER and free medicines”, he directed and warned of taking stern actions against those involved in any negligence.