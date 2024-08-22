IWMB successfully releases rehabilitated female leopard in AJK forests

The Islamabad Wildlife Management Board (IWMB), working under the Ministry of Climate Change, on Thursday announced the successful release of a female leopard in an undisclosed location in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).



She was found injured with a wounded tail, was rehabilitated at IWMB’s rescue center for five weeks. Once cleared by veterinarians, she was released into the wild of AJK forests with the assistance of the AJK Wildlife Department, a news release said.





Wildlife ambassador and leopard expert Jamal Leghari accompanied the IWMB team to Muzaffarabad and onwards to photograph and monitor her release into the wild.





This successful release highlights IWMB’s commitment to wildlife conservation and rehabilitation. We are grateful for the collaboration with AJK Wildlife Department and look forward to continuing our efforts to protect and preserve Pakistan’s precious wildlife.