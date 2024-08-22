Thursday, August 22, 2024
 Karachi chamber backs nationwide trader strike on Aug 28

INP
August 22, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI   -  The Karachi Chamber of Commerce has voiced its support for the nationwide shutterdown strike planned by traders on August 28.

In a significant show of solidarity, Rizwan Irfan, Chairman of the Karachi Electronics Dealers Association, reached out to Zubair Motiwala, head of the Businessmen Group (BMG), to discuss the upcoming strike. Motiwala confirmed the Chamber’s backing, emphasizing that the issues faced by small traders are being taken seriously.

Motiwala defended the traders’ position on the Trader Friendly Scheme and recent FBR notices, asserting that their concerns are well-founded. He proposed delaying the implementation of the scheme by three months to address these concerns effectively.

The strike has been jointly called by Anjuman Tajran Pakistan and various other business organizations in response to ongoing grievances.

INP

