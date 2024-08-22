KE’s 150MW renewable projects receive Pakistan’s lowest tariff bid

KARACHI - Following the successful milestone of technical bid opening on K-Electric’s 150MW solar energy projects in Balochistan, the company marked another important milestone with the opening of the financial bids at a private event in Karachi. The company has received the lowest tariff bid in the country’s renewable landscape, representing the most efficient cost of producing renewable energy, establishing a new precedent in the sustainability space. Post the financial bid opening KE will proceed to the submission of bid evaluation report to NEPRA after which the successful bidder will be announced. The 640 MW projects are the first round of the company’s long-term ambition to add 1300 MW of sustainable energy into the generation mix and comprise 3 tranches. The first tranche is 150 MW in Balochistan, with subsequent projects of 270 MW in Sindh, and a 220 MW site neutral project which is also the first hybrid solar and wind project in the country. The company estimates that these additions will enhance the share of renewable energy in the generation mix to approximately 30%.

The event was attended by representatives of the 15 bidders representing international and local investors who qualified in the technical bidding. KE’s leadership, including Moonis Alvi - Chief Executive Officer and Shahab Qader - Chief Strategy Officer, attended the event.

The deadline for bidding for the second tranche of projects of 220 MW is 31st August, while the deadline for the third tranche of projects of 270 MW is 30th September. The successful bids will undergo regulatory scrutiny and further approvals before finalization.

KE plans to nearly double Pakistan’s solar capacity

K-Electric Ltd plans to nearly double Pakistan’s solar capacity by adding 640 megawatts of clean energy to its portfolio in the next two years, according to a company executive, Bloomberg reported. The bidding process for the first few projects opened on Aug 19 and will close next month, Chief Strategy Officer Shahab Qader Khan said in an interview. Developers will compete for multiple solar projects that will sell electricity to K-Electric, he said, adding that the portfolio will include 200 megawatts of hybrid solar-wind generation. Over the next five years, K-Electric, the sole distributor of electricity in Karachi and nearby areas, aims to add about 1,200 megawatts of renewable energy projects, while simultaneously phasing down expensive sources such as liquefied natural gas and fuel oil, said Khan.