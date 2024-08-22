Thursday, August 22, 2024
Kenya police in court over serial killer suspect’s escape

August 22, 2024
NAIROBI   -  Five Kenyan police officers appeared in court on Wednesday, suspected of helping a man accused of murdering and dismembering dozens of women, escape from a Nairobi police cell. Police launched a manhunt on Tuesday after alleged serial killer Collins Jumaisi and 12 Eritreans broke out of a police station in an upmarket area of the Kenyan capital.

Jumaisi, 33, described by police as a “a psychopath”, was arrested last month after the horrific discovery of a number of mutilated female bodies in a rubbish dump in a slum area of the Kenyan capital. Police say he has confessed to murdering 42 women over a two-year period from 2022, with his wife his first victim, but the suspect has claimed he was tortured after his arrest.

